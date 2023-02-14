Hiri-Koiari onboard to sponsor festival

Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu shared that the sponsorship is a way to pay homage to history as the Festival is close to the electorate as well.

“The District Development Authority have resolved to support the Hiri Moale festival which I hope will revolve into an institution that reminds people of the significance impact and contribution that we continue to make in the development of our country.

“So we have resolved to give a contribution of K150, 000 and this I believe is a small step to a big partnership between the people of Hiri-Koiari, Motu Koita Assembly and the National Capital District,” he stated.

Motu Koita Assembly chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr said as Hiri-Koiari’s first term, it was a time of celebration as Motu Koita Rural and urban come together.

“We are not giving that opportunity enough times and today is a beginning of a partnership which I am very confident will grow in many years to come because it’s a partnership that will not benefit us today but also benefit future generation of Motu Koita people,” said MKA chairman.

Toka Jnr acknowledged the support of the Hiri-Koiari electorate.