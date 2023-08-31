Hela Changing for the Better

“Basically what has happened is that there has been an absence of serious law enforcement,” said PPC Tondop.

The absence of law enforcement is felt in places like the National Court and Correctional Service facilities, not being able to hold what Tondop described as “hardcore” criminals.”

PPC Tondop said there is a lack of consistency in law and enforcement, with most court cases having to be held in Mendi and Mt. Hagen.

In August alone, several breakouts have been recorded from the Baisu Correctional Institution, Bui-Yebi in the Southern Highlands, and another in Chimbu, most of whom have serious records against their names. Top on the list is an escapee charged with the murder of a police officer in Porgera.

Over the last few years, legacy issues have plagued police in Hela, resulting in limited manpower on the ground, who are able to pursue and apprehend criminals throughout the province.

Due to this, minor string cases in Tari such as drunkenly disorder, drug usage and other offences have sadly been accepted as a norm.

Minor string offences to major offences that are not reported are often dealt with at the community level through means of compensation due to the lack and presence of the justice system.

To create a civil union throughout the province and community, PPC Tondop held a meeting on the 29th of December 2022, with parliament members of each electorate, community leaders, and churches, to discuss a “New Hela” operational platform with the agenda of “Putting God First.”

Since then, Tondop has tasked his personnel with the support of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force to quickly intervene with various law and order offences around town and the province, which has resulted in minimized law and order issues and brought about stability.

This in turn has allowed for the successful completion and re-opening of the K79 Million Tari Airport, Hulukumaiya, the provincial government headquarters, and other infrastructure around town to develop and bring about a modern Tari and Hela.