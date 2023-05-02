'Hamamas Wear' empowers garment vendors

Thus, the ever increasing sprouting of Small-Medium Enterprises (SME) and vendor markets, illustrate the pursuit of money-making opportunities to make ends meet.

“Hamamas Wear” is a small but thriving SME owned by Manus woman Marolyne Hahu. It is a Lae-based SME. Merolyn, who lives on 7th Street, found passion in sewing after leaving formal employment.

Merolyn’s has built her client base. They come from all walks of life. Her business sustains her livelihood. The satisfaction her customers get from doing business with her, keeps her happy, and maintains pride in her craft. The motto for ‘Hamamas Wear’ is ‘Happy Vibes Only’.

The owner of ‘Hamamas Wear’ has taken another bold step in her business, by providing sewing tutorials for women, and even men, who share her passion for sewing.

Merolyn developed training courses for sewing different garments.

Her latest training course features her “New Month, New Region” campaign for 2023. She started off with Madang Province.

This training campaign is focused on beginners who want to start a sewing journey, of course, with positive vibes.

“I also would like to see our amazing and beautiful country while I am still young and also while doing something that I love,” said Merolyn as she addressed her trainees.

She said we all must have the desire to take adventures and explore the beauty of all provinces first.

“I have found satisfaction and it feels rewarding doing what I am doing now,” Merolyne states. She encourages women and men with a passion for sewing to take pride in their creations.

Off course her training comes with a price. Merolyn charges K100 per day for sewing training of assorted garments. The garments range from the ever popular Morobe Misin Kolos, Kaftans, Meri Blouse, Sun Dresses and Men’s shirts. All trainees will receive a sample of the patterns plus certificates at the end of the one-week workshop. Her students include beginners in sewing, and garment vendors, who want to learn to sew or upskill sewing skills.

“It was an eye opener for many mothers who only ever bought blouses to wear as they find that having to sew their own clothes is economic and much easier than they thought,” Merolyn said.

Nicole Friga sews and sells specifically for school fees. Nicole said, “Sewing is my passion and the money I make goes towards school fees, plus with sewing, I earn one-hundred per cent profit.”

This is third time that Nicole is attending a ‘Hamamas Wear’ sewing course. She makes it her business to learn something new. For this course, she booked to learn how to sew Ladies Dress. Nicole said the K100 she has spent on this course, is worth it. She can make it back from her garment sales.

Merolyn, will head to Wewak, East Sepik Province in mid-May, when she is done with the Madang training.