 

Gulo-Vui voted as PID chairman

BY: Loop Author
17:42, February 13, 2023
54 reads

Chief Executive Officer for National Information and Communication Technology, Kila Gulo-Vui was nominated as chairman of the Pacific ICT Dialogue.

This was announced today during the two-day Pacific ICT Dialogue discussions being currently held in Kokopo, East New Britain Province. The meeting started today and ends tomorrow, 14th of February.  

Gulo-Vui will be responsible for addressing issues in the ICT sector in the Pacific region, digital literacy, improving connectivity and infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital transformation in the Pacific.

In line with the theme, 'Smart Pacific, One Voice', Minister for Information and Communications Technology, Timothy Masiu, Masiu stressed on the importance of the Pacific region collaborating to drive economic growth and addressing security concerns.

Tags: 
Pacific ICT dialogue
National Information and Communication Technology
Kila Gulo-Vui
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 54 reads