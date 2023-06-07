Grade 10 Written Expression Exams successful

“Reports received from provinces are welcoming so far and the Department is looking forward to the other examinations that are coming up.”

Dr. Kombra said the first issue was reported by Nissan High School in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The Department faced challenges to do with the delivery of exam papers to the school because of bad weather.

The second issue was to do with the late request to the Department by Ovan Technical High School in Eastern Highlands Province and Mendi Secondary School in Southern Highlands Province for Braille Exam for their students.

“I believe these provinces sorted the students out through their local Callan Services Offices. However, the Department of Education will ensure that the upcoming national examinations will be brailed for these students,” said Dr. Kombra

The next lot of national examinations coming up include the Grade 12 Written Expression on Monday, 7th August, the Lower Secondary School Certificate (Grade 10) on Monday, 9th to Friday, 13th October followed by the Upper Secondary School Certificate (Grade 12) on Monday, 16th to Friday, 20th October and the Certificate of Basic Education (Grade 8) on Monday, 23rd to Friday, 26th October.

“I advise all students to take their studies seriously and start preparing for the final examinations. I also call on our good parents, guardians and the community at large to continue to support our children in their education. These are our future leaders,” Dr. Kombra added.