Gr.12 Written Expression Exam On August 15

As per a Circular Instruction from the Department of Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra, the Grade 12 Written Expression exam will go ahead.

The original date 1st August had been re-scheduled to 15th August due to the disturbances caused by the National General Elections polling and counting in various parts of the country including the National Capital District.

“I am confident that our students and teachers have prepared well for this exam. I am now calling on all the Provincial Divisions of Education, school administrations and parents to support our students give their best.

“I am also calling on the public to respect our students and support them in every way possible to sit the exam next week Monday. These are our future leaders and we must play our part to ensure that they feel safe to travel to school,” Dr Kombra said.

This year, 32,206 students from 212 Secondary Schools including private & permitted schools and 6 Schools of Excellence in the country have nominated to sit for the grade 12 Written Expression Examination.

“I confirm that the Department through the Measurement Services Division has already dispatched all the materials for the Grade 12 Written Expression Examination on time to all Provinces.

“All Grade 12 students should have received their Written Expression Resource Booklet at 8am on Monday 25th July 2022 from their Schools of Nomination and read and prepare for the actual Written Expression Examination which has been re-scheduled for Monday 15th August,” he said.

He said all students are given more than two weeks to prepare themselves well for the Written Expression Examination.

All the Provincial Education Advisors, Provincial Examination Supervisors, Senior Secondary Inspectors, Guidance Officers, Principals and Governing Councils are asked to be vigilant and security conscious with the security of the Examination Materials and through to the actual administration by following the rules enforced by the Measurement Services Division.

Everyone involved in the examination process are advised to prevent all tendencies towards any mal-practices that may compromise the results.

They are also reminded that the penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in national examinations is non-certification and requested all citizens to support fair examinations to all, which is in our national interest.

“The COVID-19 safe-guards such as washing hands, wearing masks, the reasonable social distancing guidelines and vaccinations still apply. I would like to wish every student in Grade 12, all the very best in their examination,” Dr Kombra added.