Goroka hospital to improve facilities

On top of this an additional K4 million will be set aside for any other developments that may be required within the hospital.

The hospital can now render better health care service to the patients, especially women and children in Eastern Highlands, with improved facilities. Other health centres around the province will also benefit in terms of primary health care and establishment of community health posts in selected districts of the province.

As a former health worker and now a parliamentarian, Health Minister Dr Lino Tom said he knows the hardship that is faced by the health centres and the hospitals, and it is necessary to assist.

“Hospitals and health centres are places where people go to when they are sick. Therefore, we must take care of such services and facilities to provide quality health care. If we as leaders think, consider the welfare of the sick people to get well in a good environment with better facilities, they will get well sooner and go back home with satisfaction,” said Dr. Tom.

He said these funds comes from the Marape-Rosso government, as part of their strategy to help all hospitals and health centres in the country to be well resourced and equipped to help the people.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA), chief executive officer Dr. Joseph Apa, who received the funding on behalf of the Goroka Provincial Hospital expressed gratitude to the government to allocate such funding.

“We are very happy to receive these funds which will go a long way in improving our facilities. It is a significant help because these kind of assistance we have not receive from anyone until now.

“I thank Dr. Lino Tom and the Marape-Rosso government for their commitment to the health sector and especially for helping us with this initial K15m and the additional K4m for the improvement of Goroka Hospital,” said Dr. Apa.