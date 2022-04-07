Give Students The Opportunity: Inspector

This encourages them to conduct their own research which in turn, leads to independent learning.

Morobe senior secondary school inspector, Gibson Dom, made this statement after visiting a number of impressive booths set up by Busu Secondary School students.

Dom was part of the education division team that visited students’ setups and interacted with them today on day one of Busu’s expo. The two-day event ends tomorrow.

The invited guests were blown away by the students’ creativity and ingenuity, with Dom stressing on the need to create more opportunities that will encourage students to learn on their own.

“In our country, we do not provide opportunities for our kids,” he stated. “We must be able to give them the opportunity, also provide them the facilities and the materials and they can be able to think themselves.

“Most of those things we have seen here, in my time, we have never done it.

“I’m quite impressed today.”

The Busu expo was initiated by principal George Noble in 2018 to raise funds for teachers’ accommodation as well as to exhibit students’ knowledge and skills.

It has now become an annual event, with Dom saying the province is also looking forward to an inter-school exhibition that is set for the 4th and 5th of May.

“We’re looking forward to that in week three,” he continued. “All the schools in Morobe are preparing for that so we’re waiting to see what inventions, what things they’ve discovered and what they’ve done in their schools.”