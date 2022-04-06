Busu hosts 2-day expo

Principal George Noble, the man behind the school’s academic excellence, initiated the event in 2018 as a fundraising drive to build teachers’ accommodation, as well as to exhibit the students’ knowledge and skills.

“Many of our teachers were living outside the school compound and I was thinking that, if teachers are coming to the school compound, they can deliver more,” he stated.

“If they are staying outside, they cannot deliver to the students properly; sometimes there are traffic problems or ethnic clashes and they cannot come.

“At the same time, we wanted to show the students’ talents and skills in many areas. Students have many talents; some of them are very good artists, some of them are good in technology, but there was nothing to showcase or promote and encourage them.

“So we came up with this program so we can introduce and assist the students to do whatever they want.”

The principal was accompanied by the Morobe provincial program advisor – education, Keith Tangui, and the Morobe senior secondary school inspector, Gibson Dom, as they visited each booth and interacted with the students.

Principal Noble was both impressed with and proud of his students, saying the 2022 expo is much “bigger and better”.

The school is looking forward to taking part in the inter-school exhibition that is scheduled to take place on the 4th and 5th of May at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

(Grade 9B students explaining to their principal, George Noble, the origin, reproduction and benefits of a tomato)