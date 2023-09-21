GG lauds St. John Ambulance PNG

Gareth Walker, Head of Programmes at St. John International Office, led the delegation and paid a courtesy call at Government House.

Deputy Commissioner & Chief of Clinical Operations, Jacquie Hennessy, and Assistant Chief of Ambulance Service, Terence Torea, representing St. Ambulance PNG, joined him.

During the meeting, Walker commended St. John Ambulance PNG for its exceptional performance in providing ambulance services. He praised the organization as a global benchmark and expressed his admiration for the outstanding facilities they offer.

"The St. John Ambulance PNG is providing an exceptional service and is a shining example of how St. John can provide first-class service. The work it is doing in PNG is highly commendable," said Walker, drawing on his international experience in Africa and Asia. He emphasized that PNG could serve as a success story for other nations, inspiring them to improve their services in line with St. John standards.

Walker also acknowledged the crucial role played by the Governor General as the Patron of St. John Ambulance, highlighting the significance of leadership in the administration and operations of the organization.

In response, Sir Bob expressed his desire to see St. John Ambulance expand its services across the country. Currently operating in Port Moresby, Central province, and Gulf, they have already established an office in Morobe province and East New Britain. Plans are underway to extend their presence to Madang, Sepik, and parts of the Highlands region.

This visit coincides with the recent celebration of the St. John Ambulance's 40th anniversary of service in Papua New Guinea. Established by Parliament through the St. John Council Incorporation Act 1976, St. John Ambulance PNG continues to make a significant impact on healthcare and emergency services in the nation.

The Governor General, as the President of the National St. John Council of PNG and the Patron of St. John Ambulance PNG, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and promoting their noble mission.