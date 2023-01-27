Gabadi suitable for rice farm: Investors

The investors arrived in the country this week to discuss ways and possibilities for advancing rice farming in the country.

They want to establish an 800-hectare estate rice model farm and train and support local village out grower farmers under family owned or rice-cooperative farmers from Brown River to Vanapa and to Gabadi all the way to Bereina.

The Filipino investors’ plan for this Rice Nucleus Estate Model Farm that aims to set up rice demonstration blocks, a rice processing plant and farmer training facilities for out growers.

“We want to train the local farmers to be better rice farmers and we will buy all the rice that they produce. We will bring our science and technology and invest in mechanized large-scale commercial rice farming in PNG,” said former Philippines Department of Agriculture Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Pinol.

The Filipino delegation led by Dr. Pinol and consisting of scientists, engineers, economists, financiers, as well as an award-winning farmer were convinced that Gabadi is the ideal location for them to farm rice.

After conducting some rapid field tests, Dr Pinol said Gabadi and the surrounding areas have the right mixture of silty loam and clay in their soil texture, a lot of available water, abundance of flat land and good climate.

The local people have welcomed the visit of government team and the Filipino rice investors. They indicated full support for the rice industry development including the use of the Manumanu land for the rice model farm.

They said this is a move they also can benefit from the cultivation of rice as their major cash crop in the district.

“We need large-scale jobs and wealth creation opportunities,” said Ukaukana village Councilor -Kairuku LLG, Victor Magio.

Minister for International Trade & Investment, Richard Maru said the development of over 100, 000 hectares of rice in Kairuku District will replace over K800 million in rice imports annually with the proposed Gabadi model farm being the catalyst. We will need only one year for the Government to recoup the K34 million it spent to acquire the Manumanu land purely on economic returns,” said Minister Maru.

He added that the country must make use of thousands of hectares of unused State land to generate revenue and create employment and wealth for citizens. Stating that Manumanu land is one of such land.