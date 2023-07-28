French President in PNG

The meeting between President Macron and Prime Minister James Marape follows their earlier encounter in Gabon during the One-Forest Summit.

PM Marape, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Motu-Koita Assembly Chairman Dadi Toka Jnr, Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, Police Commissioner David Manning and PNG Defence Force Chief, Major General Mark Goina received French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French President arrived with the Prime Ministers of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

The French President’s one-day visit will include a meet and greet with Governor General Sir Bob Dadae at the Government House and a visit to Variarata National Park in the Sogeri Plateau of Central Province.

A bilateral meeting will later take place between the visiting party and Prime Minister Marape together with selected Ministers before the French President departs later this evening.

The meeting is seen as an opportunity to elevate Papua New Guinea’s global presence, foster partnerships, and unlock new avenues of cooperation.