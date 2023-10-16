FPDA observes World Food Day in Erap

The day commemorates the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945.

The theme for this year is 'Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind'.

Water is essential to life on Earth. It covers the majority of the Earth's surface, makes up over 50% of our bodies, produces our food, and supports livelihoods.

But this precious resource is not infinite. People world over must not take it for granted. According to the UN FAO, what we eat, and how that food is produced, all affect water.

“Together, we can take water action for food and be the change.”

The Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) Limited, as a government entity, is mandated to develop the food and horticulture industry in PNG.

FPDA is celebrating the day at Erap Erap, DAL station outside of Lae in Morobe Province.

The program will include the participation of students from Tanam SDA Primary and Erap Primary. FPDA will also be presenting food as gifts to City Mission, ANGAU Provincial General Hospital and the Buimo Corrections facility.