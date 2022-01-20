Foundations Engage To Drive ‘Senisim PNG’

This program will engage Papua New Guinean leaders from all sectors of society from the top down as well as students from government-run schools.

This movement will be led by hand-picked leaders and influencers from the eight streams of society. This committee of leaders and influencers are part of the Transformation Cabinet. They will provide guidance and advice to the nation transformation program over a five-year partnership.

On Monday 17 January 2022, the Transformation Cabinet met for the first time in a closed session together with John Griffin, Director of Global Programs for the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation.

The Cabinet will be choosing a list of 10 values to be studied by 800,000 Papua New Guineans, identify and select two common agendas items. The first item that has been pre-selected is - Ending Sorcery Accusation Related Violence in PNG.

Supported by the Transformation Cabinet, the program will begin roundtable discussions in the first five hubs of Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka, Rabaul and Wewak. This will then be extended to other centres.

The entire program involves proud Papua New Guineans passionate in transforming the country through servant-leadership.

Senisim PNG is happy to welcome John Maxwell to PNG later this year. John Maxwell is a top leadership expert, who has written 80 books on leadership and sold over 24 million copies worldwide.