Fokker Services To Nadzab Resume

The resumption of Fokker flights has been made possible as National Airports Corporation (NAC) continue to progress with the present runway works, which are now at the stage where the runway is long enough to cater for ANG’s Fokker 100 aircraft.

“Work on the new terminal building at Nadzab is also well underway,” said the airline.

Since the works on the airport runway commenced last year, Air Niugini’s subsidiary, Link PNG, has been operating to Nadzab airport using smaller Dash-8 aircraft, but with passenger numbers restricted.

Air Niugini CEO, Bruce Alabaster, said: “The last months of restricted operations at Nadzab has been inconvenient for our customers, business houses in Lae and the airline. However, we understand runways must be maintained to the highest standard and we are pleased that the works have now progressed to the stage where we can safely resume our Fokker 100/70 jet services into Nadzab airport.

“Air Niugini operates nonstop jet services between Port Moresby and Lae up to five times daily, as well as services which operate beyond Lae direct to and from Hoskins, Rabaul, Madang, Wewak and Manus Island.