Final Respect For Sir Paulias

His casket arrived yesterday from East New Britain and was received at the Government House by immediate family and Acting Governor General and Speaker of Parliament, Job Pomat.

In receiving the casket of the late Sir Paulias, Pomat conveyed condolences on behalf of the Queen Elizabeth II to the family of Sir Paulias.

"As speaker of Parliament, I also convey the sadness of the staff and Members of Parliament.

"May his service to this country be recognised and passed on to others to continue. His life is part of the history of this country."

Pomat thanked the Matane family and the people of East New Britain for his life, work and enormous contribution to Papua New Guinea.

The casket will lie in state for an hour waiting for diplomatics to pay their last respect.