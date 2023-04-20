Fighting tribes lead towards peace

Both have been viscously fighting each other with countless deaths and properties damaged on both sides. But this is slowly subsiding as they lean towards making peace.

Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent George Kakas, in a statement, explained that the fighting started when a councilor of the Akol tribe was mercilessly killed in an ambush by tribesmen of the Komban tribe.

He said law and order officers of the ‘Mekim Save Operation’ (OMS) in Enga were working fervently to stop the fighting by taking proactive steps including confronting the tribes and issuing preventive orders to compel the factions to front up in a peaceful mediation.

“On two occasions, the Akol tribe turned up in numbers, however, the Kombans didn't turn up citing disunity amongst their sub clans in relation to issues in the conflict and who should shoulder the blame on igniting the fighting.

“There is interconnectivity amongst certain tribes in the Kompiam Ambum LLG and the Wabag LLG, which compounded the peace process due to tribes taking their separate issues into the one arena.”

Mr Kakas added that for the PPC and the peace mediators to resolve the issue and bring lasting peace to Wabag and Kompiam LLG, it must tread on an intricate balance of issues affecting several tribes.

“There were other mishaps that occurred during the cease fire and that nearly reignited the fighting after the preventive orders were issued and accepted by the Akols and the Kombans.