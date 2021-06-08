Female students protest

Clad in black, they addressed the school staff, administration and the rest of the student body, demanding that their safety be guaranteed on campus.

The female students marched around the school campus demanding they be treated better and their safety guaranteed, by the administration and the male student body.

The protest stems from ongoing incidents of harassment on campus by certain male students.

A week ago, a female student was reported to have been touched inappropriately on her private parts, by a male student, when she and her friends were confronted by ten male students.

The female students say enough is enough.

The female students are demanding they be protected by the school and respected by fellow male students, while they are away from their families, for studies.

The administration of UPNG is being challenged to address the issue, in what has been described as an out of control situation.