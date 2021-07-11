Facelift For Kimbe Market

The new facility will also include covered spaces for 700 vendors, and additional security facilities for shoppers’ safety and security.

The iconic Kimbe Town Market will undergo a major redevelopment, through joint funding between Australia, New Zealand and the West New Britain Provincial Government. Australia will be contributing up to K13 million and New Zealand contributing K11 million. Regional MP Sasindran Muthuvel, has committed a further PGK 5 million to the project from the Provincial Services Improvement Programme (PSIP).

Jon Philp, Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, acknowledged the project’s important contributions to community life in West New Britain and neighbouring areas, at an event to announce New Zealand’s involvement in the project, and to showcase the market’s redevelopment designs.

“Improvements to market infrastructure and management will enhance the experiences of visitors and vendors at this iconic market and make a major contribution to economic development and community life,” he said.

“In addition to improving public health, the redeveloped facilities will also make it safer for women market vendors, who represent approximately 80% of all vendors, to operate at the market,” added Philp.

“This approach to partnership between Australia, New Zealand and the West New Britain Provincial Government, will strengthen economic and social outcomes for vendors and the community in West New Britain, and highlights the importance of ‘Mahi tahi’ - working towards a common purpose with shared objectives,” said Acting New Zealand High Commissioner Nathan Ross.

Having initiated the project, Muthuvel thanked Australia for its partnership and support.

“The people of West New Britain are very appreciative of the friendship that exists between Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand.

“The K5 million is allocated from the West New Britain PSIP and shows how a collaborative approach with our closest bilateral partners can result in a large-scale, transformative project to support economic and social development,” he said.

Australia is working with the Provincial Government, the New Zealand Government, the Kimbe Market Working Group and UN Women to deliver the project through the PNG-Australia Partnership, including through comprehensive community consultations. Completion of the market redevelopment and expansion project is anticipated to be in October 2022.