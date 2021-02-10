ExxonMobil awards local staff

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the LCM Award Program recognises and celebrates staff members who show outstanding contributions towards the ‘Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG or "the way we do things at ExxonMobil in PNG" culture.

The EMPNG culture is underpinned by the six core behaviours of safety, security, environment, integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

Twenty-five individuals were nominated by the Country Leadership Team, with the Employee Development Committee selecting the seven recipients.

ExxonMobil PNG Lead Country Manager and Managing Director, Andrew Barry, said, "I am proud to acknowledge and celebrate the standout achievements of our wanwoks during 2020. Everyone worked tirelessly to drive excellence and contribute to the success of EMPNG.".

"Congratulations to all of the 2020 LCM Award recipients. Your commitment and contribution to upholding the values of the ‘Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG’ program are both recognised and valued and set the standard for all of us as we progress through 2021."

The 2020 LCM Award recipients are:

Safety Awards: Elsie Digwaleu, ExxonMobil PNG LNGP Safety Operations Technician; and Firman Lora, ExxonMobil PNG HGCP Instrumentation Lead

Security Award: Elmira Puy, ExxonMobil PNG HGCP Customer Engagement Lead

Environment Award: Julia Hagoria, ExxonMobil PNG Biodiversity Advisor

Integrity Award: Vivienne Pasen, ExxonMobil PNG Travel Supervisor

Teamwork Award: Francis Avel, ExxonMobil PNG Integrity Technician

Excellence Award: Seth Woruba, ExxonMobil PNG Commercial Advisor

The LCM Awards were introduced in 2017 to highlight staff efforts to uphold and promote the behaviours central to the Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG work culture.