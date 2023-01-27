EU-STREIT Programme targets gov't officers

Among participants was Caretaker Provincial Administrator, Dickson Dalle, who enthusiastically attended as a participant for the full five days.

Addressing the participants, Dalle called on male folks or participants to drive the gender issue in the province, and also undertook to personally lead in all Districts, LLGs and Wards.

“I will be in front of to ensure that we mainstream gender for public servants at all levels of the Provincial. I will be there using some of you to influence our communities to drive the gender issue for an inclusive and sustainable change.”

Dalle also challenged the participants to start advocating for gender from their own homes.

“Start with your family. When your family is not a good example, and you go out and tell others about gender, obviously they will understand this mismatch.”

West Sepik Provincial Gender & Women Officer Elise Sumun also appreciated the training, particularly the discussions on women’s participation in agriculture which she described as, “Relevant and timely because we’re currently working on a corporate plan as well as on activities that will involve partnering with NGOs to mainstream gender and youth perspectives in the province beyond the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.”

This is the second phase of the Gender and Youth Capacity Development in the Sepik Region. The targeted participants were those who had attended the first phase of the training in May 2022, consisting of Provincial Government Officers, District and LLG Officers, NGO and faith-based organisations and leaders of relevant implementing partner organisations under the EU STREIT PNG Programme.

“The key objective is to strengthen the gender integration capacities of provincial, district and LLG government officers and relevant institutions and private sector counterparts at individual and organisational levels for sustainable agricultural development,” explained Patu Shang, International Gender and Youth Inclusion Specialist of the Programme.

PNG EU-STREIT states that, “The socio-economic growth of Papua New Guinea is driven by the agricultural sector, which contributes nearly 28 percent of the GDP and provides employment and livelihoods for 87 percent of the population in rural areas where women play a quality-determinant role.

“Yet, women’s contribution is not recognised, and they have limited to no decision-making power at different levels of agri-food operation due to stereotyped gender norms and other social and cultural constraints.

“On the other side of the spectrum are young people below the age of 25, who form about 60% of the PNG population and, thus, the future of food security and nutrition. Yet, few young people see a future for themselves in agriculture in rural areas.

“The EU-STREIT PNG, therefore, considers gender and youth inclusion as a critical factor affecting food security, nutrition and household incomes, and in its entirety, affects the sustainability of any development effort in agri-food value chains.”