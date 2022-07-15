ESP Provincial Gov’t Pays School Fees

DWU East Sepik Students Association President, Troy Marbos on behalf of the students said he is pleased with the assistance as it comes at a time when some of the students were about to be deregistered from the school.



He had confirmed payment of K241,500, the money had been deposited into the school university account.



Mr Marbos said the money will be distributed evenly to the students from year one to fourth year, who are currently at school. According to the break-up, the students will each receive K3500.



"I thank the provincial government for your support towards the human resource of the province. I also thank the Provincial Education advisor, Raymond Bakavi and team who had been working hard to release the funds to the school accounts.



“On behalf of our parents and others who usually help us with school fees, we say thank you for the help."