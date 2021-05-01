ESP: Children will not be vaccinated

The East Sepik Provincial Health Authority recently received 8,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Governor Allan Bird dismissed rumors it will be given to children in the province.

He said the 8,600 doses will be given to front liners like health workers or the police, and other key service providers, shop workers and the elderly.

Governor Bird said the ESPHA is doing normal immunization that is done for all children from birth to 17 years old.

He emphasized that no child under 18 is eligible for the COVID19 vaccine, and urged the educated not to spread false information on social media.

The Governor says he will be the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine, when the PHA is ready to administer it.