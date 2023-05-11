Engan woman’s impersonation case adjourned

Magistrate Isaac Tjipet heard yesterday that 34-year-old Sandra James of Kamak village in Enga Province, who reportedly had a relationship with the complainant’s husband, went to her residence at Four-Mile on March 7th and damaged her properties.

James, whose K300 bail has been extended, allegedly went to Regina Robert’s house when she was attending a court case at the Lae District Court.

“The defendant came with four other policemen, all dressed in police uniform,” said police prosecutor, Maureen Pohei.

“They travelled in a white 10-seater.”

The court was told that James is a “helping hand policewoman attached to the Main Market section”.

She is charged under section 138 of the Police Act 1998, ‘Unauthorised wearing of police uniforms, etc’.

Magistrate Isaac Tjipet asked James if it was true that she was wearing a police shirt at the time of the incident, at which she said the allegation was “absolutely false”.

As the defendant has pleaded not guilty, court has adjourned the matter to May 31st to get witness statements.