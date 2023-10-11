Enga’s engagement in PNG Labour Mobility Program

However, in a transformative move, Enga has emerged as one of the leading provinces in Papua New Guinea actively participating in the PNG Labour Mobility Program.

This initiative, set in motion in 2019 through a Parliament decision under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape, has seen remarkable developments.

Under the visionary guidance of Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, the province has dispatched more than 369 youths to Australia.

These young individuals are engaged in diverse roles within the agriculture and food processing industries, contributing to the workforce needs of Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand, as PNG's closest neighbours, boast substantial labour markets, and Enga Province has proven itself well-prepared to meet their demands. Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, backed by the Enga Provincial Government, has played a crucial role in supporting this endeavour.

Margaret Potane, the Program Coordinator and Director for Commerce, Culture, and Tourism, serves as the voice of the Enga Mobility Scheme Program.

Shedding light on the inception of the scheme, she stated, "We initiated the program under the proactive governance of Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas. He passionately advocated for it, driven by his commitment to human resource development.

The program specifically targets youth who may not find a place in tertiary institutions, including grade twelve dropouts. This labour mobility scheme offers them an opportunity to acquire valuable skills abroad, enriching their lives and contributing to the development of our local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)."

Potane emphasized the importance of tapping into the expertise gained abroad to boost the region's economy.

"We have abundant products in our province, but to enhance their value, we require expert skills. Engaging our seasonal workers, both young men and women who have dropped out in grades 10 and 12, to work in this program is a strategic move.

“It not only equips them with skills but also ensures they return home to contribute to the growth of our SMEs, benefiting rural mothers, youth, and the province at large. Ultimately, this program is designed to sustain livelihoods and bolster the cash economy in Enga Province and the entire country."