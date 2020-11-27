The Election of James Marape as Prime Minister is legal

The decision was handed down this morning at the Supreme Court in Port Moresby.

The five men bench unanimously dismissed the application; Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Justice David Cannings, Justice George Manuhu, Justice Derrick Hartshorn and Justice Ere Kariko.

In handing down the decision, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said, all five judges highly dismiss the case and have instructed the applicant to pay cost to the interveners on a party-party basis.

The decision was reached after all five Judges individually read out their verdicts.

In their rulings, the judges indicated that there was nothing specific to point out the breach in the constitution during the appointment of James Marape to the top post.

Namah had alleged that Parliament did not comply with the Constitution and procedures of Parliament during Marape’s election.

Outside the court room, Marape’s lawyer McRonald Nale said the judgement handed down today echoes the separation of powers between the Legislative arm of government and the Judiciary.

“What stays in Parliament stays in Parliament. It also goes to show that, there are certain things that you can never bring to court. Certain things belong to the respective arms of government and must belong there and should not always run to court to resolve matters”, said Nale.

Accompanying the Attorney General, Pila Ninigi to court were Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, Energy Minister William Onglo, Governor for Oro Garry Juffa and member for Komo Magarima Manasseh Makiba.