EHP leadership commended

PM Marape expressed his appreciation for Governor Sia's remarkable achievements at during the launch of the Lufa District Five-Year Development Plan 2023-2027 at rural Lufa Station, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Among his notable accomplishments is the successful consolidation of all Eastern Highlands MPs, which had never been accomplished before, in a collaborative effort for the betterment of the province.

Eastern Highlands MPs now convene regular meetings to address significant challenges facing the province, overcoming political differences that once hindered progress.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to Governor Simon Sia for unifying the entire Eastern Highlands leadership, from Obura-Wonenara to Kainantu, all the way to Daulo," stated PM Marape.

"Governor Sia has demonstrated exceptional leadership in maintaining the solidarity of the Eastern Highlands province during his tenure as governor.

The leadership of Eastern Highlands comprises Governor Sia, Obura-Wonenara MP John Boito, Kainantu MP William Hagahuno, Daulo MP Ekime Gorosahu, Unggai-Bena MP Kinoka Feo, and Lufa MP Simo Kilepa.

They join incumbent MPs - Okapa MP Saki Soloma, Goroka MP Aiye Tambua, and Henganofi MP Robert Atiyafa, in advocating for greater utilization of our country's resources.