After announcing the K2million road project funding for East Pangia in the Ialibu Pangia District, Southern Highlands Governor William Powi said his administration is committed to fixing the 50 feeder roads in the province.

Governor Powi thanked the national government for partnering with the provincial government to deliver such projects through the Connect PNG program.

The Governor also said that funding was allocated for the Siwi-Tame road; one of many missing links in the district.

Local contractor Yau Construction, has been engaged to build the East Pangia road. Henry Yakura of Yau construction thanked the SHP Provincial Government for having trust and confidence in the company to deliver the project.

Meantime, East Pangia elites expressed that many a times men, women and children take risks walking through bush tracks to get to the main road, and onward to access government services.