Dr Gelu: Keep Policies Short

Dr Gelu was speaking at the 8th presentation of the PNG Political Parties Seminar Series facilitated by the PNG Research Institute (PNG NRI).

“Let’s keep the policy short, let’s not go above five. If we go to ten, we will forget some of those policies. It is quite unrealistic. How can you get ten policies in to an election? Let’s bring it down and then focus and drive those policies,” Dr Gelu said.

Dr Gelu said the seminar series gives the opportunity to all the political parties to present their policies.

He added that it is also an opportunity for the PNG people to make their own judgement about each of these political parties based on their policies.

The Registrar of Political Parties said many political parties are personally driven. Thus, the Integrity of Political Parties & Candidates Commission’s (IPPCC) main focus has been to encourage all political parties to be policy-driven.

Dr Gelu thanked the executives of a few parties saying many of them have taken on board the advice of the IPPCC and are clearly stating and outlining their policies and stances on important national issues.

He also commended the PNG Party on presenting their three policy platforms and the People’s Party on having four main policies.

“Parties are listening and they are working on this. That is to make their campaign and the process of getting these policies to the people,” he said.

Dr Gelu said policies need to be workable and able to implement.

In commending the PNG Party, Dr Gelu said, “This whole idea about giving the 10% to the churches is a very important and good idea. In fact, our leaders have been talking about this for the last 10 to 20 years but no one has really come down to do this. If you look at the churches, the churches have become a very important partner, in the delivery of services to our people.

“In places where the state is not visible, you’ll find the churches. They are providing health (services), they are providing education to our people.”

Dr Gelu said this is a challenge to political leaders and parties to consider when forming development frameworks to include churches.

He said PNG Party’s policy is an example of a policy that is workable.

“That is an example of a policy that is workable. A policy that once a government takes up, and implements, it will work for our people.”

He challenged political parties, “Give us those policies that will work for us, those policies that are real. And will work for the good of this country.”