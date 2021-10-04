Donation of Ambulance Equipment

The equipment also aid in its development emergency support capabilities in times of disaster.

With the support of the Royal Hobart Hospital, St John Ambulance Australia – Tasmania, organised the donation and shipping to PNG.

Donated items include nine defibrillators, patient assessment equipment, portable navigation devices, head torches, and emergency medical team kits among other assorted supplies.

This donation was handed over by Tasmanian St John Commissioner, Carl Graham to St John PNG Chief Executive Officer & Commissioner Matthew Cannon.

Graham said St John Ambulance Tasmania was glad to help how it could to support the vital lifesaving work of St John PNG.

Cannon acknowledged the generous contribution, and recognised how the International St John family can work together for the service of humanity, not just in their own domains, but also in further enhancing the provision of vital and lifesaving health care services across the South Pacific Region including in PNG.

Cannon also thanked St John Tasmania, and local PNG staff who have worked to together to identify equipment needs and supporting various processes that turned this offer into reality.