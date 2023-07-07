Disgruntled Service Providers want answers

This forced officers to lock the gate to the Treasury Office and police were called to address any security issues.

The service providers claim that some delayed payments go back at least 15 months, affecting operations of respective businesses. They say amounts owed range between K100,000.00 to more than K1 million, depending on the type of services rendered to the provincial administration.

Hood Kasas, former public servant and service provider, stated that this is the first time that service providers had to wait it out, without any clear indication of when payments would be made. While in the past it took three to four months to settle, it has taken nearly two years to have his outstanding bill settled.

The standoff and protest lasted nearly four hours, before Provincial Financial Manager, George Memke, came out of the locked gates to address the crowd.

Mr. Memke clarified any confusion and explained the claims process and timeframe in which a claim can be held under his custody.

However, this did not go down well with the disgruntled crowd. More questions were raised again. Much of the anger and frustration was aimed at the Mr Memke, Governor Ramsey Pariwa and Provincial Administrator Frank Lau. The protesting service providers threatened legal action.

Police also had to quell the rowdy crowd and urged that they convene discussions on a another day with the concerned parties. The service providers have agreed for a meeting with Mr Memke, Mr Lau and Governor Pariwa on Tuesday July 11, 2023, at the Bates Oval.