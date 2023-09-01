Department of Defence Staff Mentoring

They were officially welcomed on Tuesday 29th August 2023 by Deputy Secretary for Department of Defence, Simon Tunapai, on behalf of Secretary Hari John Akipe.

“We appreciate your time and your specialty,” Tunapai said during a short welcome ceremony at the department.

“The program is enhancing our skills.”

He said the result of the MTT initiative can be seen in the performance of staff members who attended MTT trainings. He said that staff who received training through the MTT have come back to the department and set benchmark performances in their various roles.

The MTTC program is running from Tuesday 29th August to Friday 8th September 2023, and will have a greater focus on record keeping. MTTC is the third engagement of the year. The first engagement was Mentoring Training Team Alpha that came to PNG early this year and the second engagement was Mentoring Training Team Bravo that had participants from the department travel to Australia for training in July.

This is the second year for the MTT to run after being officially launched in 2022 with the leadership of Secretary Akipe and Australia's Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty.

The MTT is an initiative under the Olgeta Department Series and targets priorities of assistance agreed on in the Department of Defence Enhancement Partnership Program 2021-2024 that was signed in 2021 by Secretary Akipe and Secretary Moriarty'.

Main areas targeted are audit, records management, governance, information technology, and human resources management.