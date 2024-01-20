Dedication Service Highlights Fisheries Reforms

Minister Wong highlighted the need to protect, sustain, and grow this resource to ensure the country's prosperity.

He urged the assembled team to play an integral part in safeguarding the fisheries, preventing overfishing, and contributing to the growth of the industry.

Addressing recent challenges, Minister Wong expressed concern about urban dwellers who could be engaged in productive activities like fishing in their communities but chose otherwise. He emphasized the importance of changing mindsets and implementing programs to benefit communities and individuals.

Looking ahead, Minister Wong outlined the government's commitment to reforms within the department to enhance effectiveness. He encouraged the team to focus on projects initiated in the previous year and expressed excitement about the potential for Papua New Guinea to become a major player in the global tuna industry, while also exploring other resources like Talapia, prawns, and lobster.

NFA Managing Director Justin Ilakini commended Minister Wong's leadership, citing NFA's recognition as the top-performing statutory authority in the country for 2023. Ilakini attributed this success to the collective efforts of the organization under Minister Wong's guidance.

Highlighting NFA's commitment to public service standards and governance, Ilakini revealed that extensive internal reviews and restructuring had taken place in the past 18 months, setting the stage for transformative changes in 2024.

Ilakini announced the upcoming fisheries sector reform, marking a significant move into the commercial space through Fisheries Capital Limited. With specific instructions from the state solicitor to proceed, the reform is poised to reshape the trajectory of the fisheries sector.

Expressing confidence and competence in the organization's ability to deliver reforms, Ilakini stated, "For me, I'm already at peace now that we can step out in confidence and competence that we can deliver."