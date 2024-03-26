Czech tourists unveil Port Moresby's hidden gems

Arriving in style aboard a private Boeing 737 on Friday, March 22, the group led by ESO Travel set out on a whirlwind exploration of Port Moresby on Saturday, March 23, marking one of the largest tour groups to grace the city's streets.

The bustling day-long itinerary included visits to some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the National Museum, the Parliament House and the lush Port Moresby Nature Park.

Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of Trans Niugini Tours and ESO Travel, this momentous visit showcased Port Moresby's allure as a prime tourist destination, especially among adventure-seeking Czech travellers.

Marketing Director of ESO Travel Tomas Ruzicka lauded Papua New Guinea's cultural diversity as the main draw for their clientele, emphasizing the authenticity that makes it one of the most sought-after exotic destinations globally.

Expressing his optimism for PNG's tourism potential, Ruzicka underscored the vital role of government support in nurturing the country's tourism sector to fuel economic growth.

For Rachel Lare, Quality Assurance Manager & Operations Coordinator at Trans Niugini Tours, the visit symbolized a triumphant return to tourism after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lare expressed her eagerness to continue collaborating with ESO Travel and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority to showcase PNG's natural beauty and vibrant culture to the world.

CEO of the Tourism Promotion Authority Eric Mossman Uvovo echoed this sentiment hailing the Czech group's visit as a testament to PNG's growing appeal as a unique tourist destination.

Uvovo stressed the importance of partnership between public and private stakeholders in propelling the country's tourism industry forward, acknowledging the pivotal role played by local operators and international agencies like Trans Niugini Tours and ESO Travel.

As the Czech tourists bid farewell to Port Moresby, their journey continues as part of a 26-day global adventure, with the Philippines and Hong Kong eagerly awaiting their arrival.

With each step, they leave behind a trail of unforgettable memories, enriching the tapestry of Papua New Guinea's tourism landscape and igniting hope for a brighter future in the industry.