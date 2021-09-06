Cutmore slapped with new charges under Customs Act

He is charged with two counts of smuggling prohibited goods under the Customs Act of 1951.

In April, Cutmore pleaded guilty and was fined K37, 000 for breaching two charges under the Civil Aviation Act.

The 53 year-old Australian, appeared briefly at the Central Committal Court this morning. He looked to be in an ill state as he supported himself with crutches.

The customs officer in charge of this matter did not appear in court thus the matter was adjourned to September 23th.

Cutmore is involved in the drug bust case and is alleged to have been part of a plan to transport 27 bags of cocaine from PNG to Australia. He crashed the plane into bushland outside Port Moresby.