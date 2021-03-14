Crowd disagrees with casket being in cargo hold

The public stormed through the fencing to air their concerns.

They are demanding that Sir Michael’s coffin be removed from the cargo hold and sent via one of the Australian military aircrafts.

Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat had to address the crowd, saying the family has accepted he be placed in the cargo, and asked that they understand the situation.

Son of Sir Michael, Arthur, has pleaded with the people to release Sir Michael, so he can go home.

He said his family has given the people time to grieve the late Grand Chief, and he would like to take his father home.

There’s been a compromise to have his casket sent on the C130 aircraft of the ADF.

The body of late Sir Michael is due to arrive in Wewak, the provincial capital of East Sepik at 2pm today.