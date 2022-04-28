CPG Charters Flight For Distraught Students

The Central Provincial Government has included students residing in NCD and those from Motu-Koita.

The students made the call to the Governor for Central Province, amidst the current tension brought about by the senseless killing of bank employee, the late Jonathon Kiap.

They asked to return home after three youths were also killed at the college, allegedly by those seeking revenge over late Kiap’s death. ENB Provincial Police Commander Joseph Tabali has called on eye witnesses to come forward and give statements regarding these deaths.

Meantime, Central Province Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba said arrangements are in place to repatriate the distraught students, who have fled the school premises and are seeking refuge in Rabaul.

Mr Koaba said a charter flight has been arranged with Air Niugini to bring the students home as soon as possible, for their safety and well-being.