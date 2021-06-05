Controller restricts other COVID-19 vaccinations in PNG

Manning directed that no vaccine except AstraZeneca shall be administered under the Papua New Guinea COVID-19 national Vaccination Program unless authorized in writing by the Controller.

Foreign Governments with diplomatic missions in Papua New Guinea may only provide COVID-19 vaccinations to their staff within the mission (excluding PNG citizens); permanent residents to their countries; and their citizens.

The Controller further directed that:

Vaccinations are to be provided by medical personnel registered in PNG or by the relevant authority in the relevant foreign government’s country;

Vaccination used by foreign governments must have received an emergency use exemption in Papua New Guinea from the Minister of Health & HIV/AIDS per section 4 of the Medicines and Cosmetics Act 1999; and

A foreign government may provide a vaccination to a person who is not covered by the approved categories listed in this directive, if that person has approval in writing from the Minister of Health & HIV/AIDS.

This direction came into effect on Thursday, June 3, 2021.