Contractors urged to deliver

He said the Government is supporting the growth of local businesses by giving certain exclusive rights to local contractors under the new procurement laws and contractors must ensure they deliver as expected.

Thompson said this when executing a Contract on behalf of the State valued at K2.6 million awarded to Atika Investment Limited (AIL).

The contract valued at K2, 625,850 is for the construction of new residential building and office complex for the Public Service Commission (PSC) at Kagamuga in Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

Section 47 and 48 of the National Procurement Act, gives exclusive rights for local companies to bid for Government contracts valued up to K10 million.

“While the Government is supporting the growth of local companies to grow the economy and create wealth for our people and the nation, local contractors also have equal responsibility to make sure they deliver quality works, goods and services as expected by the State.

“That is very important and fundamental,” Thomson said.

He said contractors who failed to deliver projects successfully or doing sub-standard work face suspension and permanent disbarment.

“I must place on record that contractors who fail to complete projects and deliver as expected in terms of standards and quality after getting payment by the State, they will be permanently blacklisted for undertaking any further contracts from the State.

“That is provided for under the National Procurement Act so contractors have an obligation to fulfill when given the contract,” Thomson said.

He commended Atika Investment Limited for being the successful bidder following a very stringent and transparent procurement process undertaken by the NPC.

Public Service Commission (PSC), the agency responsible for the project thanked NPC for undertaking the procurement with transparency and accountability.

“It is important for procurement to be done transparently and accountably so work can be undertaken by competent contractors and we are pleased with the outcome and commend NPC and also the successful bidder,” PSC chairman Apeo Fuata Sione said.

Steven James Atika, the owner and managing director for Atika Investment thanked the Government for their vision to support local SMEs and for having confidence in his company.

“This is our first contract we successfully bid and received from the Government and we are so grateful with such a very good outcome because of transparent and accountable procurement system in place now.

“As a local contractor based in Mount Hagen, we are committed to deliver this project,” Atika said.

Meanwhile, NPC CEO, Simon Bole, said NPC is now an organization the people can have trust and confidence to delivery transparent and value for money procurement for the State.

“Every tender that is undertaken by NPC goes through a very stringent and transparent tender evaluation and assessment process,” Bole said.