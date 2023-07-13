Contractors urged to comply

Under the Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP) and Internal Revenue Development (IRD) funding, the district has opened tenders for nine projects. These projects encompass significant undertakings such as the rehabilitation of four town roads, the upgrade of Namanula Road, and the refurbishment of Queens Park.

Additionally, other projects include site clearance for Rabaul urban clinic level 3, construction of a police staff house, and the refurbishment of Malaguna Secondary School hall.

During a pre-tender meeting held yesterday, District Civil Works Engineer, Mellie Munulai, emphasized the crucial importance of fulfilling all the tender requirements. He stressed that bid submissions must be legible, with all the necessary documents included.

Furthermore, contractors must submit the required forms of tender and schedule of rates. Mr Munulai also highlighted that contractors wishing to involve sub-contractors must provide an official letter, duly signed by both parties, along with the tender documents.

"If you plan to cross-hire equipment or engage sub-contractors, it is vital that both parties agree to the terms and conditions. Should your bid be successful, ensure that the sub-contractors fulfill their obligations and are fairly compensated," advised Mr Munulai.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Administrator, Babel Umri, urged contractors and district officers to refrain from interfering with the tender process. He emphasized the importance of conducting government business transparently and honestly.

Mr Umri also revealed that additional projects would be put out for tender in the future and expressed the district's support for encouraging local contractors to participate.

The deadline for bid submissions for the nine projects is set for 2 pm on Friday, July 14th, 2023.