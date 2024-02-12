Consensus reached to reopen Panguna

The focal point of the meeting was President Toroama's disclosure regarding the government's recent verdict concerning the granting of the Exploration Licence (ELO1) over the Panguna former Special Mine lease area to Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL).

Addressing the assembly, President Toroama underscored the historical significance of the gathering, marking the culmination of a series of dialogues facilitated over the past two years through the Panguna Mine Dialogue process.

He emphasized that the dialogue process had provided a constructive platform for both the landowners and the Government to engage in open and honest discussions about Panguna, notwithstanding existing differences. The outcome of these discussions led to a shared resolution to reopen the Panguna mine.

President Toroama hailed the Panguna mine dialogue as a breakthrough in bringing together the landowners, the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG), and stakeholders. He highlighted the consensus reached to reopen the Panguna mine as the most significant accomplishment of the dialogue process.

This development signals a pivotal moment in the future trajectory of the region, with implications for the economy, environment, and social fabric of Bougainville.