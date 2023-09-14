This is a concept adopted by the Baratu Operator Skills Training and is derived from the ‘Connect PNG’ Program.

According to the 2010 Census, Central Province had a total population of 237,016. This could have doubled or tripled over the last decade.

Executive Director of BOST, Tony Ombora, Baratu emphasized that ‘Connect central first’ is the building through training and utilizing themto give back through to the province.

“While the country is talking about ‘Connect PNG’ project, I continue to worry about the consequences that come with the mega project and how we as Central Province can defend our land when we do get connected.

“Whether it be as a plant operator to build roads, SME owners doing business, ICT and other areas, the bottom line is to build our capacity to compete,” said Ombora.

Ombora as well as other community leaders in the Hiri/Koiari electorate have noticed both locals and outsiders being given contracts to build roads and buildings, however they have never seen a direct engagement program that ties trained youths those fields.

“If the law allows, it is my humble request to our political leaders to take note. Going forward, can we have clauses in all road and building contracts that specifies that “contractors must cater for 3-4 Central students to do on-the-job-training under CPG issued contracts?, he asked.

Executive Officer of the Central Governor, Tau Geno Hoire acknowledged these concerns and spoke about the importance of pushing the people of Central in career development.

Hoire has welcomed the concept and said to take it up to the Central Provincial Government.

The recent graduation of 18 students from Baratau training institute is a testament of this concept.