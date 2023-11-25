College wants deaths to end

He plans to petition the provincial government on a number of issues which has affected not just Madang Technical College but other institutions like Divine Word and Maritime College over the years.

This is not the first time students have died at the hands of thugs residing in the nearby settlements. Mr. Weimeia would like to see that this is the last time a student loses his life in this manner. He says this issue also affecte nearby institutions and is something that needs to be addressed urgently.

One of the issues that Mr. Weimeia feels need to be addressed is having the access roads running through the schools closed off to the settlements.

Another major issue that the Principal would like authorities to look into is the eviction of squatter settlements surrounding all the institutions in Madang Province.

Madang’s Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim has issued a strong warning to thugs residing within the settlements to refrain from committing further offenses.

“I am warning these container rats and would be perpetrators to refrain from committing any offenses. If you are caught by police, you will face the full brunt of law. If you are from the settlements, where eviction is supposed to take place, you will be the first ones to be evicted with your families. I will no longer tolerate arrogant and stubborn heads causing nuisances in Madang for that matter. I am also calling upon all leaders to start exercising their powers to control human beings in their respective societies,” PPC states.

The PPC conveyed his condolences to the immediate family of the late James Lotu,.

Principal Weimeia confirms that Divine Word University and Maritime College will also stand by them on Monday to present the petition to the Provincial Government.