Collaborate for services: Official

Lae fire officer, acting superintendent Dennis Hase, made the call for partnerships during the recent St John Ambulance bay launch.

St John Ambulance is now servicing Lae following an agreement with the Lae City Authority and Morobe Provincial Health Authority.

With the Lae Fire Station making space available for SJA’s two vehicles, Hase is calling for further collaboration, especially with government agencies, to ensure this vital service reaches the rural parts of Morobe.

“So the appeal the government, please, I would like to call for your support,” he stated. “Let’s work together, support our ambulance so that they can continue to roll out their important services to the communities.

“I would like to also make a call to all the agencies within the city to work together with St John’s for the common good of our people, our residents and our business houses.”

St John Ambulance held a soft launch for its ambulance bay at the Lae fire station on Wednesday, May 26th.

The St John Ambulance has attended to over six emergency cases so far since commencing operations in Lae two weeks ago.

The most recent incident the ambulance responded to was the May 31stHomestate Co-operation blaze that fortunately, did not claim any casualties.