City riots cause rippling effects: highlands farmers affected

President of Farmers and Settlers Association Wilson Thompson said farmers who supply garden produce to the city were impacted.

“Our urban centres were looted and buildings destroyed or burnt down. Our farmers from the highlands ship kaukau and other fresh produce by road to Lae and then to Port Moresby”, said Thompson.

Although these are not formalized or contract arrangements, the goods must reach Lae a day early to be weighed for Thursday’s ship.

“The riots in Port Moresby on Wednesday has resulted in trucking and shipping affected on Thursday in Morobe and Eastern Highlands Province.

“Hundreds and thousands of bags of fresh produce missed the schedule, perishables had to be abandoned and kaukau was faced short in Lae, Madang and Port Moresby.”

Thompson stated that farmers felt the effect of the riots in the city as it affected their income and subsequently, their families.

“The ship leaves on Thursday next week. It would be more than seven days outside of the wharf and would go bad, kaukau would have a short shelf life”, he added.

Goods are currently at Goroka and Daulo District, EHP.