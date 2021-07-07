CIC Board Sworn In

The directors are: Patrick Komba respresenting Enga, Mark Munnul, Jerry Kapka, Ellyson Ketauwo, Jack Kulam, John Are, John Inerehu, Benny Memeyoung and Wellington Sauni. Stephen Mombi, Agnes Martin and Martin Teine all represent the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Commerce and Industry and Treasury respectively.

CIC Acting CEO, Charles Dambui said the selection process for the directors was a rigorous one and the NEC endorsed those nominated.

“The government in focusing on Agriculture is making changes to see the sector move forward. We welcome critique to help us to move the industry forward,” Mr Kapka said.

When speaking on behalf of the new directors, he Kapka said that last year saw the lowest production and export of coffee seen in the last 20 to 30 years.

“I thank the Government for finally giving the coffee industry the attention it deserves after so many years and also for giving us the K10 million-price subsidy to support the industry.”

Mr Kapka also encouraged fellow directors to make much needed changes and turn things around to increase coffee production.

Vice Minister for Agriculture and Coffee, Pogio Ghate said Government is very serious about coffee and will work closely with the new board to ensure the industry excels.

He was proud positions for directors were filled and challenged them to make independent decisions to drive the commodity on the international market.

Photo/Story credit: National Film Institute