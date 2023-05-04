Churches decline MPG payment

Governor Luther Wenge has committed K10 million to pay pastors, street preachers and other spiritual leaders who have been vetted by the Babafi Trust Partnership Program – a body he created to vet and register spiritual leaders.

Deputy chairman of Babafi Trust, Ps Setefano Kepe, said while 2,800 spiritual leaders have so far been registered, a number of churches have declined to be part of the exercise.

“These 20 churches, including three mainline churches, have doctrines that guide them, their belief system,” he stated.

“So whatever they believe in, we cannot force them to comply.

“Why they have left is simply because they feel that they should not – and must not – get help from the government. They must stand alone.”

So far, the 2,800 spiritual leaders on Babafi’s list include street preachers, pastors, assistant and associate pastors, bishops, catechists and nuns.

Registration is still ongoing.