Christmas gift in Dios bridge

Dios village is located in Tinputz District along the Kokopau to Itakara road about 50 kilometers from Kokopau.

The Kokopau to Itakara trunk road provides a critical link between the Central, Northern, and Southern regions of Bougainville, connecting villages, communities and livelihood supply chains, including for the people of Tinputz.

Elated locals joined the Department of Technical Services (DTS) of the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH) for the official opening.

The Dios bridge construction began early this year to replace the previous bridge, which was aging and reaching unserviceable conditions.

The completion of the new bridge now provides improved and reliable connectivity for the people of Tinputz District and Bougainville to access goods and services, with increased loading capacity allowing vehicles with cargo to pass over safely.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of K2.5 million under the Bougainville Roads Program funded by the Australian government through PNGAustralia Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP) in partnership with DTS and local contractors.

Australia is also funding other transport infrastructure works in the region through safety and security upgrades for Buka wharf and aviation navigation procedures for Buka and Aropa airports.

Australia invests over K21 million each year to maintain roads and bridges across Bougainville. This includes routine repair and maintenance of thetrunk road from Kokopau to Arawa, maintaining connectivity of the key economic corridor between north and south Bougainville.