Chasing Dreams in Hela

Like many children his age, Chalton aims to achieve his dreams and hopes of the future. OSF in partnership with Buk Bilong Piknini (BbP), the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church and the Hela Division of Education are determined to help him and others pursue their dreams by supporting early childhood learning.

“We are especially delighted that the Habare Literacy Library has been ranked first place out of the sixteen (16) BbP library learning centres this year. This is a great achievement for the entire community and means Chalton and fellow students have scored well above other students of the same age across all of the BbP libraries,” said Daisy Raburabu, OSF Manager for Community Development.

The Habare Literacy Library teaches children to read and write in English, basic numeracy and continues to stress on the development of good behaviour. This was evident when the library’s students came in first place at the end of their academic year.

“These results demonstrate a change in trend for the young people of Hela province, which in turn will result in a more positive outlook for the province in general. We are excited about what lies ahead for these students,” said, Ronny Angu, Hela Provincial Education Director.