Change in Menyamya

Proper drainage has also been put in place with contractors and heavy vehicles still moving about.

This is the beginning of change under the leadership of the newly-elected Member, Solen Loifa.

Today, Loifa will be launching his district’s 5-year development plan (2023-2027) and new projects, which is to be officiated by Prime Minister James Marape.

Teams from the Morobe Provincial Administration, provincial government and Prime Minister’s office are currently on ground, including local MP, Loifa, Wau-Waria MP, Marsh Narewec and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil Jnr.

Governor Luther Wenge just arrived by chopper, and has joined to delegation to receive the PM.